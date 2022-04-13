ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Hail and Wind Damage Reported in Northwest Iowa Last Night

stormlakeradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the tornado watches in northwest Iowa last (Tues) night didn't materialize into anything more, according to Kyle Weisser at the National Weather Service Office in...

stormlakeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
KCCI.com

Daylight shows tornado damage to parts of Iowa

GILMORE CITY, Iowa — A day after astrong line of storms brought tornadoes to Iowa Tuesday, damage reports are coming in from several towns. National Weather Service meteorologists say up to 10 tornadoes were reported across northern Iowa Tuesday. Viewer photos show a grain silo toppled over and scrunched...
GILMORE CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Pocahontas County, IA
City
Linn Grove, IA
City
Pocahontas, IA
City
Storm Lake, IA
City
Gilmore City, IA
City
Lakeside, IA
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KARE 11

Tornado touchdowns confirmed in southeastern Minnesota

TAOPI, Minn. — A small community in far southeastern Minnesota is in shock after being slammed by a tornado that has impacted nearly every building in town. Mower County Emergency Manger Amy Lammey says National Weather Service crews have confirmed that the tornado, an EF2, was on the ground for five to six miles and hit the town of Taopi shortly after warning sirens went off at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.
TAOPI, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Tornado#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy