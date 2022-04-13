8th ranked Kentucky no hits Louisville, Blane gets a hit in win for Cats

While it’s been rumored that the race for five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is coming to an end soon, two programs are making a final effort in trying to pull off a surprising commitment. Louisville and Oregon are the latest teams to enter the race for Jackson per a report. Stockrisers Jake Weingarten is reporting that Oregon has offered Jackson and now Louisville is also getting involved by showing interest in the recruit. Former Duke assistant, Nolan Smith, is leading the way in Louisville’s pursuit of Jackson as he watched him at an AAU event last weekend down in Orlando. Smith also...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO