Christian County, KY

8th ranked Kentucky no hits Louisville, Blane gets a hit in win for Cats

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighth ranked Kentucky scored seven times in its first two at bats...

whopam.com

Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more teams showing UNC basketball recruiting target

While it’s been rumored that the race for five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is coming to an end soon, two programs are making a final effort in trying to pull off a surprising commitment. Louisville and Oregon are the latest teams to enter the race for Jackson per a report. Stockrisers Jake Weingarten is reporting that Oregon has offered Jackson and now Louisville is also getting involved by showing interest in the recruit. Former Duke assistant, Nolan Smith, is leading the way in Louisville’s pursuit of Jackson as he watched him at an AAU event last weekend down in Orlando. Smith also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC guard Anthony Harris enters transfer portal

The second player of the offseason has entered the transfer portal from the UNC basketball roster. First was forward Dawson Garcia and on Wednesday afternoon it was announced that guard Anthony Harris would join him. Harris did not see action for most of the second half of the season for ‘undisclosed reasons’, not playing since early January. In 14 games during the 2021-22 season, Harris averaged 2.6 points in 11.8 minutes per game. In three seasons at North Carolina, Harris played in just 35 games and averaged 3.5 points in 11.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4 redshirt-sophomore guard was limited in game action...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Mysterious White Foam Covering Kentucky Creek Finally Identified

Last week, some Kentucky residents noticed a thick white foam covering a local creek. This caused some concern, but you won't believe what this foam really was. Residents in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky notices something very strange last week floating in Cedar Brook Creek. One resident, Danny Robinson, was eating dinner when he noticed the creek outside had a stream of white foam floating on top of it. Now, it is not too uncommon to see some foam atop Cedar Brook Creek. However, it was the amount of foam on the water that was concerning. According to Fox 56,
KENTUCKY STATE

