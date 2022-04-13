ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man suspected of exposing himself flees officers at Manchester mall, gets Tasered

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Man suspected of exposing himself flees officers at Manchester mall, gets Tasered Hartford Courant/TNS

Police used a stun gun on a man at the Manchester mall Tuesday after he ran from officers who sought to talk to him about a complaint that he exposed himself at a nearby bus stop, police said.

The 53-year-old is charged with interfering with police, public indecency and other charges.

According to police, officers responded to 165 Slater St. in the Manchester retail shopping district about 4:15 p.m. on a complaint that a man had exposed himself. They learned that the suspect got on a CT Transit bus headed to the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

Officers went to the mall and found the suspect lying on a bench outside the Macy’s men’s store, but when an officer tried to talk to him, he ran, police said. The officer caught up with him and tried to detain him, but he resisted and pulled away.

A second officer closed in on the man, who continued to flee, police said. Police then fired a Taser and were able to take him into custody.

The suspect is charged with two counts of public indecency and two counts of breach of peace. He also is charged with interfering with police, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was in custody on $10,000 bail after his arrest and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Manchester Wednesday. If he posts bail, his court date would be May 10, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

