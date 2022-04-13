ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police standoff, 1 arrested near 27th and Vienna

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, April 13 following an hours-long tactical situation in Milwaukee. According to police, officers responded to a...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Man arrested after standoff in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a camper Thursday night. Officers were called out to the 200 block of S. 16th St. on a warrant shortly after 7 p.m. According to officials, when officers arrived, the man barricaded himself in a camper in...
TEMPLE, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting spree on Milwaukee's south side; 24-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting spree that happened on the city's south side. The accused is Giovanni Fields. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded late on Feb. 21 to a report...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vienna#Shotspotter
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee tactical response called to 35th and State; man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an incident that required the response of tactical teams and negotiators early Sunday morning. It happened near 35th and State around 3 a.m. According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s residence, refused to come out and threatened to shoot at officers. A tactical...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ UPDATE: Rockford police say an 18-year-old man has passed away from injuries following a shooting Thursday night on the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital after finding him at the scene with life-threatening wounds. This is a developing story. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Man and woman found dead in Uptown apartment

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A separated couple was found dead in an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown Sunday night. Police arrived on scene for a well-being check around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue. Officers found 61-year-old Sheila Banks with a gunshot wound to the head. Ocie Banks Sr.,79, had injuries to his face. Neighbors said Sheila and Ocie Banks were separated. Sheila lived in the Uptown apartment, while Ocie lived in BerwynAccording to neighbors, Sheila Banks had people over for a gathering on Friday night.Gretta Carter, who has lived in the building for 12 years, said most neighbors...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Shooting near 9th and Atkinson, man injured

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 9th and Atkinson on Thursday afternoon, March 24. Police said the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. The victim, 32, went to the hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy