Gov. Beshear: Envision AESC's $2 billion investment in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear announced Envision AESC's $2 billion investment to build a new gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.

The 30GWh plant will create 2,000 new jobs in Kentucky, producing batteries for a growing number of electric vehicle manufacturers.

The investment cements Kentucky’s leading role in the automotive industry of the future, according to the governor’s office.

The plant will be approximately 3 million square feet and marks one of the state's largest economic projects.

