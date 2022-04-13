ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Marlene Mary Schaefer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 13, 1935 - April 9, 2022. Marlene Mary Schaefer (nee Backhaus) 86, of Cedarburg passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by her children at Ivy Manor Building 1 of West Bend. Marlene was born in New Fane on October 13, 1935, the daughter of the late George...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Carol Kaufmann

Carol Kaufmann (nee Grunow) of West Bend and formerly of Bayside passed peacefully into eternal life on April 8, 2022, at the age of 74. As in life, her beloved soul mate and husband of over 50 years, Robert Kaufmann, was by her side. She is survived by Robert and their adoring children, Jennifer (Kevin) Kern and Scott Kaufmann. She was proud grandma to Nicholas, Katelyn, Brady, Jack, and Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Martha Grunow; and her sister Nancy Turk. Carol is survived by her sister Kathy (Glenn) Braun, and brother, Rick Grunow, as well as several nieces and nephews.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt)

Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt) Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt) entered eternal life on April 6, 2022, at age 86. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Johan. Dear sister of Arthur (Mary) Schmidt, the late Robert (Sindy) Schmidt, the late Benny (the late Delores) Schmidt, the late Roger (Kay) Schmidt, the late Earl (the late Barb) Schmidt and Rose Schmidt. Foster mother of Joann and David. Further remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Barbara Jean Hegwood

Barbara Hegwood, age 92, of Dousman, was reunited in death with her late husband Robert D Hegwood on April 13, 2022. Born on May 22, 1929, to Joe and Martha (Millie Reynolds) Peregrine. Barb grew up on a Nebraska farm and went on to earn a degree from Wesleyan University and in 1951 she married Robert Hegwood in Grant, Nebraska.
DOUSMAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

