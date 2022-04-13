ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Sap is cooking at nature center

Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBGP4_0f7pHkyq00

A group of volunteers at the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault has been busy in recent weeks collecting a supply of sap from the center’s maple trees in preparation for the annual production of syrup.

The crew collected between 450 and 500 gallons of sap from taps on the trees at River Bend and are boiling down the sap this week in order to create the syrup.

In order to create on gallon of tasty maple syrup, 40 gallons of sap must be boiled down over the wood fired outdoor cooker. To go through this year’s supply of sap, the crew at River Bend will spend a total of six to seven days cooking the sap.

The syrup created this year will then be bottled and sold at the River Bend Nature Center and it will also be used during the pancake brunch during this year’s Maple Syrup Fun Run on May 7.

For more information on how to participate in this year’s Fun Run and pancake brunch visit: rbnc.org/fun-run or call 507-332-7151.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

'Smash the Dash' with Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve

TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- There is plenty to do and see at Woodland Dunes Nature Center & Preserve. FOX 11 spent Thursday morning in Two Rivers to learn more about new displays in their nature center and a trail event. Woodland Dunes will feature Smash the Dash this year! They...
TWO RIVERS, WI
KCRG.com

Indian Creek Nature Center hosts annual Maple Syrup Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the colder and windier weather we saw Saturday, people headed out to the Indian Creek Nature Center to enjoy learning all about syrup at the 39th annual Maple Syrup Festival. Folks could watch different demonstrations about making maple syrup including tree tapping, historic syruping...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Day

Nature center completes Stillman foundation restoration

Mystic — The Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center has completed its restoration of the historic Stillman foundation at its Coogan Farm Nature & Heritage Center on Route 27 so it can be used as an educational space. The restoration, which was funded with a $250,000 grant from the Edward and...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Lifestyle
Faribault, MN
Food & Drinks
Faribault, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Industry
Faribault, MN
Industry
Fox11online.com

Nature center renovations include plea from the public

MENASHA (WLUK) -- Renovations are beginning at a popular nature center in the Fox Valley. Officials at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha are remodeling a classroom, and are asking the public for help. For the past two years, the Discovery Den has been temporarily closed for business. "This was one...
MENASHA, WI
WBOC

DuPont Nature Center to Reopen Saturday, April 2

MILFORD, Del.- The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will welcome visitors again when it reopens for the season Saturday, April 2, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday. The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through September on...
MILFORD, DE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

For the Love of Nature: Wylde Center celebrates 25 years of environmental stewardship

Composed of seven acres of land split between five different gardens, the Wylde Center is an invaluable resource for the communities which they serve. Oakhurst Garden, the first Wylde Center garden, was created by Sally Wylde in 1997. This first foray into community gardens was a result of Louise Jackson’s response to neighborhood children trampling […] The post For the Love of Nature: Wylde Center celebrates 25 years of environmental stewardship appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap Center#Cooking#At The River#Food Drink#River Bend
Faribault Daily News

Free spring break camp teaches students about pollinators

There are thousands of pollinator species in Minnesota, including over 400 species of native bees. A handful of area youth put their pollinator knowledge to the test by participating in a pollinator spring break camp Monday through Wednesday. Eleven students in the three-day camp explored the world of pollinators through building with clay, making seed bombs, playing games and participating in other activities. The free camp was open to area...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Masonic Lodge carries on in smaller, still historic space

An integral part of the community for since the late 1800s, Faribault’s Masonic Lodge No. 9 building was an iconic cornerstone at its 230 Central Ave. N. location in downtown for 164 years. With membership totals reaching close to 500 back in the day, the large building was the perfect setting for the Faribault Masons’ meetings and activities. It featured three floors with 5,000 square feet on each floor. Faced...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault mill buys cotton manufacturer, changes name

Faribault Mill has dropped the wool from its name and is now also selling cotton textiles. Faribault Mill, formerly the Faribault Woolen Mill, announced Tuesday it has purchased a Maine cotton textiles manufacturer. The terms of the sale of Brahms Mount are not being disclosed. The company based in Monmouth, Maine, was founded in 1983 and makes high-end cotton blankets and other cotton textiles. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Partners look to increase youth participation

Youth programs of all types like sports, arts, faith-based or service-learning all have one common goal: increasing youth participation through providing high-quality programs. Youth program facilitators and instructors gathered together with Amy McBroom and Becky Ford Tuesday morning to learn about all of the components that make a youth program successful and keep kids and families coming back. YouthConnect! is a network of local youth organizations meeting periodically throughout the...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Faribault Daily News

Flannel Formal returns with sellout crowd

The Flannel Formal brought people together for live music, homemade hot dishes, and a competition for the title of best-dressed lumberjack and ‘lumberjane.’ There was a nearly sold-out crowd for the return of the flannel-themed fundraiser at the Corks & Pints and 10,000 Drops campus in downtown Faribault. With nearly 500 attendees and more than a dozen staff members and volunteers, the bars were packed with little more than standing room. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Still room and time to sign up for spring term classes at CVEC

If you've ever wanted to learn more about United States Supreme Court decisions, the life of Alexander Faribault, the history of national environmental legislation, the teachings of Jesus, more information on oceans, climates and corals, the life of Walt Disney, or the military music of the American Revolution and Civil War, it's not too late to sign up for spring classes through the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium. There are still 40 spaces open in seven classes, said Carol Rutz, director of CVEC. Spring term classes...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Community Theatre's comedy takes a trip back to the 1960s

Bachelor Bernard, played by Stephen Bock, appears to be living the good life. He has a flat in Paris and is engaged to three stewardesses (who don’t know about each other). Bernard’s life starts to get a little bumpy when his friend Robert, played by Jason Meyer, shows up unexpectedly from Wisconsin, and all three stewardesses end up in the city simultaneously. A series of other things begin to go...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Czech dancer topiary twirls into downtown Montgomery

One tradition that continues to remain prevalent in Czech towns like Montgomery is playing and dancing to traditional music. Naturally music goes hand in hand — or rather arm in arm — with dancing. As a way to honor her hometown of Montgomery, Meghan Petricka — crowned the winner of Discovery+ first-ever “Clipped” champion last summer — built a life-size Czech dancer topiary. The transformation of the wire frame to...
MONTGOMERY, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
377
Followers
342
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy