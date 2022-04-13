Sap is cooking at nature center

A group of volunteers at the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault has been busy in recent weeks collecting a supply of sap from the center’s maple trees in preparation for the annual production of syrup.

The crew collected between 450 and 500 gallons of sap from taps on the trees at River Bend and are boiling down the sap this week in order to create the syrup.

In order to create on gallon of tasty maple syrup, 40 gallons of sap must be boiled down over the wood fired outdoor cooker. To go through this year’s supply of sap, the crew at River Bend will spend a total of six to seven days cooking the sap.

The syrup created this year will then be bottled and sold at the River Bend Nature Center and it will also be used during the pancake brunch during this year’s Maple Syrup Fun Run on May 7.

For more information on how to participate in this year’s Fun Run and pancake brunch visit: rbnc.org/fun-run or call 507-332-7151.