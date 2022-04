The front of what had been a pick-up truck had blown off and landed 30 feet away. What was left was a smouldering, twisted pile of metal, and Aleksandr Stelmach was considering how lucky he was to be alive.“I had parked just 10 minutes earlier and gone into my flat when this happened. I would have perhaps stopped off in a cafe on the way home after finishing my shift and arrived just when the missile hit. But the cafes are all shut now of course because of the war”, said Mr Stelmach, a security guard.“My car had gone and...

POLITICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO