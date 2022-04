— Dressed to the nines in a dark suit and blue tie, Cameron Maybin looked like he showing up for a getaway-day game walking into the Yankees clubhouse on Friday afternoon. Aaron Judge was the first to spot Maybin, who was greeted with a giant smile and hug. They were teammates in 2019 when Maybin’s nomadic career as a big-league outfielder brought him to the Bronx for one season, and it was one of the best of his career. Many other Yankees soon approached Maybin in the clubhouse and during batting practice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO