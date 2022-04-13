ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron Adds Miami Veterans Affairs Site To Its Ongoing Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Trial

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Longeveron Inc LGVN has announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to add Miami VA clinical site to its ongoing Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) trial.

Why It Matters: This marks the third separate CRADA agreement between the VA and Longeveron, including an Aging Frailty study and an ongoing study on COVID-19.

The VA Miami Healthcare System provides primary and specialty health care services to approximately 63,000 Veterans in three south Florida counties.

The CLEAR MIND Phase 2a trial is investigating safety and tolerability, as well as cognitive function and biomarkers, following single or multiple infusions of Lomecel-B compared to placebo in individuals with mild AD.

The study consists of four treatment arms of 12 patients each, for a total target enrollment of 48 patients.

As recently reported in a peer-reviewed article in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, Longeveron’s Phase 1 trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that its drug Lomecel-B was well-tolerated.

The data supported further exploration of Lomecel-B, particularly the therapeutic potential to slow cognitive decline and improve the quality of life in patients.

Price Action: LGVN shares are down 1.70% at $9.81 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

