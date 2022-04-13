ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

24 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emsVT_0f7pG5bh00

Gainers

  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) Shares hiked 30.93% to close at $9.82 on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the stock.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares gained 13.38% to close at $29.15 on news of rising coal prices following the latest sanctions on Russia.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) shares jumped 10.11% to close at $142.08.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares increased 20.09% to close at $23.02 on prospects of a recovery in air travel demand.
  • Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) shares rose 8.29% to close at $153.21, after declining last week.
  • Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS: GIGNF) shares gained 8.12% to close at $0.6055 just days after RHB Investment Bank raised its price target for the Asian casino operator.
  • ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) shares increased 7.55% to close at $52.41.
  • Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) shares jumped 7.54% to close at $36.92.
  • AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares increased 7.10% to close at $16.29.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) shares gained 6.82% to close at $0.0094, after Tuesday’s steep decline.
  • Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) shares gained 6.53% to close at $22.69 with Wall Street analysts on average expecting the company to record sales of over $291 million for the current fiscal quarter.
  • Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) shares rose 5.94% to close at $49.95 after the company announced to begin accepting applications for the second annual Progress at the Heart program.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here.

Losers

  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares dipped 9.54% to close at $24.94, after Tuesday spiking on news of China approving the first batch of new videogame licenses.
  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) shares dropped 9.54% to close at $93.33 after the company’s fourth-quarter used vehicle sales missed Wall Street estimates, with demand being impacted by high inflation and concerns over the pace of the economic recovery.
  • Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares dropped 8.42% to close at $32.32 after KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino downgraded the rating for the company from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS: EGRNF) shares fell 8.38% to close at $0.1750 after news of China’s offshore debt market reaching a record high of $870 billion in March.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) shares fell 8.08% to close at $31.97, following the release of the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year results.
  • Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO) shares dipped 7.21% to close at $13.39.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares dropped 6.94% to close at $17.42 after the stock outperformed the market on Tuesday.
  • Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TYO: 4536) Shares dipped 6.90% to close at $8.63.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares fell 6.77% to close at $18.44.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares dropped 6.63% to close at $114.44.
  • Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) shares dipped 6.53% to close at $100.06 after the company announced the purchase of an Oxfordshire facility to expand its biologics business in the UK and Europe.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares fell 6.43% to close at $83.96.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0362 per share. On Thursday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0362 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Holdings#Evtl#Amr#Gogo Inc#Arch Resources#Arch#Rhb Investment Bank#Asian#Esab Corporation#Wfrd#Adapthealth Corp#Rycey#Agiliti#Agti
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.03%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $630.29 billion. Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy