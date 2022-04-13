Chase Park Plaza hosts a job fair Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Chase Park Plaza is hosting a job fair today. The hotel needs to fill more than thirty positions including room attendants, cooks, stewards, servers, and more. The job fair runs from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. Learn more here.
