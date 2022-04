Iowa is in the process of replacing national player of the year candidate and probable 2022 NBA draft lottery pick Keegan Murray as well as Iowa’s and the Big Ten’s career made 3-pointers leader in guard Jordan Bohannon. At least one reporter expects the Hawkeyes to be better off than maybe some naysayers would think. 247Sports national college basketball writer Kevin Flaherty recently ranked Iowa No. 16 in his way-too-early top 23 for 2023. Fellow 247Sports writer Isaac Trotter included Hawkeye forward Patrick McCaffery among his players poised to emerge as potential breakout stars in the 2022-23 season. McCaffery and forward Kris...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO