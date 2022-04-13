ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooker Furnishings' Q4 Bottom-Line Misses Estimate As Inflation Bites

By Shivani Kumaresan
  • Net sales from Home Meridian fell 23.7%, and Domestic Upholstery gained 13.5%.
  • The gross profit declined 51.2% Y/Y to $16.4 million, and the margin contracted 948 basis points to 12.2%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(5.3) million versus an operating income of $10.5 million last year.
  • The company held $69.4 million in cash and equivalents as of January 30, 2022.
  • EPS loss of $(0.33) missed the analyst consensus of $0.10.
  • "We are concerned about ongoing global logistics constraints and economic headwinds affecting the consumer that could impact short-term demand, such as inflation, high gas prices, and the war in Ukraine,” said CEO Jeremy Hoff.
  • Price Action: HOFT shares closed lower by 0.88% at $18.10 on Tuesday.

