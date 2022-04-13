Deadly crash closes U. S. 30 eastbound at County Line Rd.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A deadly crash has closed the eastbound lanes of U. S. 30 at County Line Road Wednesday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck. The Whitley County Coroner has confirmed with WANE 15 that two people were killed and three were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. All of the victims were in the same vehicle.

Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 will be closed for some time for “a lengthy investigation.” The westbound lanes are moving slowly.

DETOUR ROUTE : W. Washington Center Road to either Kroemer Road or U.S. 33 to get back onto U.S. 30.

