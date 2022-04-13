ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

Deadly crash closes U. S. 30 eastbound at County Line Rd.

WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4god_0f7pFkTu00

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A deadly crash has closed the eastbound lanes of U. S. 30 at County Line Road Wednesday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck. The Whitley County Coroner has confirmed with WANE 15 that two people were killed and three were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. All of the victims were in the same vehicle.

Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 will be closed for some time for “a lengthy investigation.” The westbound lanes are moving slowly.

DETOUR ROUTE : W. Washington Center Road to either Kroemer Road or U.S. 33 to get back onto U.S. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

3 dead when semi hits taxi at US 30 intersection

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were killed in a crash on eastbound U.S. 30 at the Allen-Whitley county line Wednesday morning. Police and medics were called just before 7 a.m. to U.S. 30 and County Line Road on a report of a crash with injuries. There, a semi and three passenger vehicles collided in the intersection.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Indiana State Police#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Toddler who died after being hit by semi identified

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a semi on Rt. 29 in Pekin Thursday afternoon. The Tazewell County Coroner announced Damien Legassick, 3, died from blunt force head trauma sustained in the incident. Just before 3:30 p.m., Pekin Police responded to the 1900...
PEKIN, IL
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy