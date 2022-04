Ronan O'Neill was on the field celebrating with his team-mates after Tyrone's stunning All-Ireland final win over Mayo last September. The Omagh man had toiled with the rest of the Red Hands panel throughout the year, but missed out on the matchday panel for the decider. That was in spite of his appearance off the bench in the Ulster final win over Monaghan, and being included in the 26-strong squad for the Kerry victory.

