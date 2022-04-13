ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house party shooting

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRC6u_0f7pFTQR00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two were injured following a shooting at a house party in the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue early Wednesday morning.

At about 3:15 a.m., Kansas City police officers responded to a non-injury crash in the area when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby residence.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds near the home, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition. A third person was injured, but not shot, and refused treatment at the scene.

Police say a house party was taking place at the home where the shooting happened.

KCPD is looking for witnesses who may have fled the scene for their safety and ask anyone who saw anything to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be left on the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

