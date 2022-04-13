ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting posted YouTube videos complaining there were too many subway crimes

By Sophia Ankel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

NYPD named Frank James as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting. He has not been named as a suspect.

New York Police Department

  • NYPD named Frank James a person of interest in the Tuesday morning shooting at a Brooklyn subway.
  • NYPD also released a screenshot of James that was linked to a YouTube channel.
  • Videos on that channel included complaints of NYC subway crimes and criticism of Mayor Eric Adams.

A man identified as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway-station shooting on Tuesday previously posted YouTube videos complaining about the rise of subway crimes in New York City and blaming Mayor Eric Adams for them, among other topics.

The New York Police Department named Frank R. James, 62, as a person of interest in the Tuesday morning mass shooting that left more than a dozen people injured. The department did not name James as a suspect.

While appealing for more information, officials released a screenshot of James, which appeared to be taken from a YouTube video posted by a channel belonging to the username prophetoftruth88 on March 21.

Two law enforcement officials confirmed to The New York Times that James was the person featured in the channel's videos.

The channel, which Insider has reviewed, features multiple videos of James complaining about Adams.

In one of the videos, dated March 1 and viewed by Insider, he is seen slamming the rise of crimes on the New York City subway and saying that Adams' policy to address public safety in the subways was "only going to get worse."

"Same old shit again ... I told you so," he said in the video. "These bitches can't help nobody. Why? Because they're all for themselves."

"It's only going to get worse. He can't stop no fucking crime in no subways. He may slow it down, but he ain't stopping shit," James adds in the video.

In February, Adams pledged to remove homeless people who regularly sheltered in the subway and give them more access to mental-health services and housing.

That pledge came in response to a spike in subway crime in New York City, which started during the pandemic.

In January, a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Alyssa Go, died after being pushed in front of a train at the Times Square subway station . The man who was charged with her murder was homeless and had a history of schizophrenia, The New York Times reported.

In another video on his YouTube channel, James is seen talking about his struggles with mental health and saying how he doesn't feel like he fits into society.

"I made up my mind, kind of told myself, you know, I may have to hurt somebody one day, somebody may have to get hurt," he says, according to The Daily Beast . "Because there's no way that I'm going to do what society asks me to do."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 25

Larry Locken
3d ago

the left wing news finally admitted he was a black gentleman. if he would have been white I don't think they would have called him a gentleman.

Reply
8
Paul Smith
3d ago

I thought that the esteemed FBI was keeping tabs on him. I guess they got pulled to keep an eye on Trump and American parents at PAT meetings.

Reply(1)
8
Bob Thomas
3d ago

But Biden said watch out for pale face terrorist..

Reply
15
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
