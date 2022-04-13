Simon M. Monreal Sr.

Oct. 25, 1943 - April 12, 2022. On April 12, 2022, Herman Carl Kentopp was taken into the arms of the Lord with his wife, children, and nephew by his side. Herm was born in Oshkosh on October 25, 1943, the son of the late Edwin and Marie (nee Ptazek) Kentopp. He attended Omro High School before studying at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for three years as a music major. He then volunteered to enlist in the United States Navy in 1965, where he served as a musician for four years. On March 30, 1968, he married the love of his life, Karen Jean Kaelin, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Herm and Karen enjoyed their married life in the Wauwatosa area before moving to Jackson.

