Waukesha, WI

Simon M. Monreal Sr.

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 5, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Simon M. Monreal Sr. of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in Ennis, Texas, on July 5, 1927, the son of Fernando and Adela (nee Lucio) Monreal. He had worked at Grede...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Avery William Jezo-Sywulka

Avery William Jezo-Sywulka was born to eternal life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 18. Beloved son of Mary Beth and Mark Jezo-Sywulka. Cherished brother of Elliot (Bailey Lottes) and Oliver. Visitation at St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Thursday,...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert A. Sobczak, D.D.S., 68

Robert Allan Sobczak passed with the sunset on March 19, 2022. A diagnosis of pancreatic carcinoma took him away unexpectedly and swiftly from his loving family and friends. He was born March 30, 1953, to parents Lillian (Westphal) and Edwin Sobczak. He grew up in Milwaukee where he met his high school sweetheart. Robert and Marleen were married in 1975.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert ‘Bob’ Riemer, 75

Robert “Bob” Riemer of East Troy, formerly of Thiensville and West Bend, loving husband and father of six children, was welcomed into heaven and the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 75 years old. Bob graduated from Homestead High School in...
EAST TROY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ruth ‘Ruthie’ Louise Rogers (Prager)

Ruth ‘Ruthie’ Louise Rogers (Prager) Ruthie Rogers, 93, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Heritage Court in Waukesha. She was born on the family farm on Northview Road in Waukesha on Aug. 10, 1928, to John and Louise Prager (nee Priefer) — the youngest of five children.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Herman Carl Kentopp

Oct. 25, 1943 - April 12, 2022. On April 12, 2022, Herman Carl Kentopp was taken into the arms of the Lord with his wife, children, and nephew by his side. Herm was born in Oshkosh on October 25, 1943, the son of the late Edwin and Marie (nee Ptazek) Kentopp. He attended Omro High School before studying at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for three years as a music major. He then volunteered to enlist in the United States Navy in 1965, where he served as a musician for four years. On March 30, 1968, he married the love of his life, Karen Jean Kaelin, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Herm and Karen enjoyed their married life in the Wauwatosa area before moving to Jackson.
OSHKOSH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carol Kaufmann

Carol Kaufmann (nee Grunow) of West Bend and formerly of Bayside passed peacefully into eternal life on April 8, 2022, at the age of 74. As in life, her beloved soul mate and husband of over 50 years, Robert Kaufmann, was by her side. She is survived by Robert and their adoring children, Jennifer (Kevin) Kern and Scott Kaufmann. She was proud grandma to Nicholas, Katelyn, Brady, Jack, and Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Martha Grunow; and her sister Nancy Turk. Carol is survived by her sister Kathy (Glenn) Braun, and brother, Rick Grunow, as well as several nieces and nephews.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard William Runkel

Richard W. Runkel (Dick), 76, died December 26, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. Dick graduated from Waukesha South High School, went to WCTC, was in the USAF and a Vietnam War veteran, worked for Portec (Butler Bin) as computer programmer and office manager. After Portec closed down, his good friend Eddie Peters (JC) taught him to drive an 18-wheeler. Dick drove over-the-road and locally. Later he worked for Unisource then for Dayton Freight. He was in his element when he drove the big trucks.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary L. Snyder

Mary L. Snyder (nee Wagner) went home to Jesus on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born May 4, 1939, and was 1 of 12 brothers and sisters. She was married to her husband, Robert, in November 1982. She was the loving mother of Cindy (Val) Salmins; proud grandmother of Andrea Salmins. She was beloved aunt of Jackie King, dear sister of Harriet Leppla, Joan (Ervin) Claas, Bonnie Voeks and Sue Ann Geib; dear sister-in-law of Carol Lindemann, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters Evelyn (Louis) Kalies and Ruth (Edwin) Dickmann; her brothers Eugene (Nellie) Wagner, Richard (Jan) Wagner, Raymond (Nancy) Wagner, James Wagner and Peter Wagner.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert P. Zastrow

Robert “Bob” P. Zastrow, 79, of Jefferson, was called home to the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Robert Palmer Zastrow was born on March 27, 1943, on the farm in Concord, the son of Palmer William and Esther Elsie (nee Rupnow) Zastrow.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

George W. Lockwood

George W. Lockwood, age 95, of Jackson, passed away on April 6 at Froedtert Hospital. He was born on July 5, 1926 in Racine, the first of three children of Willis and Helen Lockwood. He lived a full life. On January 28, 1944, the same day he graduated from Washington...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Antoinette ‘Toni’ C. Kugler

April 9, 1940 - April 7, 2022. Antoinette “Toni” C. Kugler of Waupaca, age 81, went home with Jesus on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born in Medford on April 9, 1940, to the late Nick and Ada (Erben) Boden. Toni loved cardinals and watching all the wildlife from her lake home. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
WAUPACA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marian A. Krieser

Jan. 23, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Marian A. Krieser, 95, formerly of Kewaskum, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. Marian was born on January 23, 1927, in Nenno, the daughter of the late Frank and Emma (nee Breuer) Bruckert. On May 11, 1949, she was united in marriage to Kenneth G. Krieser at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nenno. Kenneth preceded Marian in death on November 25, 2000. Marian worked at Regal Ware in Kewaskum for 38 years. She was an avid Brewers fan.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dennis R. Yingling

Dennis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his children by his side. Dennis is survived by his daughter Karie (Steve) Eberhardt, son Ryan Yingling and granddaughters Mallory and Amanda. He was also survived by stepdaughter Katie (Ben) Beaird and grandchildren Gavin, Emerson and Logan. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; his parents Marion (nee Cernoch) and Eugene Yingling; his brother Jerry Yingling; and sister Pat Gutzke. In addition, Dennis will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Betty Yingling, brother-in-law Tom Gutzke and Michael (Amanda) Thompson.
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sheila M. Bauer

Aug. 18, 1941 - April 8, 2022. Sheila M. Bauer (nee Survis), 80, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on August 18, 1941, to the late Forest and...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Benjamin ‘Big Ben’ Lee Warner

SSG Benjamin “Big Ben” Lee Warner, B Company, 3rd Battalion-414th Regiment, U.S. Army, was born July 13, 1979. He passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on March 31, 2022. Ben was born in Waukesha to Ebenezer and Judy Warner. He was the youngest of their three children and their only son. Ben was part of a large extended family and was very close with his aunts, uncles and cousins.
BEND, OR
Greater Milwaukee Today

Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt)

Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt) Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt) entered eternal life on April 6, 2022, at age 86. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Johan. Dear sister of Arthur (Mary) Schmidt, the late Robert (Sindy) Schmidt, the late Benny (the late Delores) Schmidt, the late Roger (Kay) Schmidt, the late Earl (the late Barb) Schmidt and Rose Schmidt. Foster mother of Joann and David. Further remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
PEWAUKEE, WI

