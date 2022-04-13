Austin robotics firm set to ramp up production on nurse helpers

Vū Studio unveiled its donation of cutting-edge virtual production equipment to the University of Tampa on Thursday.Details: The donation, valued at $750,000, includes a 30-by-14-foot Vū LED screen and 4K LED processor, plus 120 hours of stage time and training at Vū's flagship Tampa studio for UT students.Vu's new virtual production studio takes over the old black box theater in the university's Cass Communication building.UT's Department of Film, Animation and New Media (FMX) and the new Master of Arts in Social and Emerging Media graduate program will primarily use the technology.Background: Vū Studio, which uses panels of LED screens to create photo-realistic virtual environments, took over former retail spaces at University Mall last year. Its founders recently closed a $17 million seed round, using that money to open studios in Nashville and Vegas.What they're saying: David Gudelunas, UT's dean of the College of Arts and Letters, said in a press release that the technology "will provide an unparalleled opportunity for students … to collaborate across disciplinary lines, get the most cutting-edge hands-on experience and produce projects that will break barriers."

