SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The spread of the bird flu has lead the Dickerson Park Zoo to limit public viewing of some exhibits. The Missouri Department of Agriculture recently announced that the bird flu has been found in Missouri. The disease can be spread when birds like geese and ducks migrate, which puts some birds at the zoo at risk. Zookeepers are making efforts to protect their feathered friends by limiting public access to the birds.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 28 DAYS AGO