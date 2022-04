A significant number of single-family homeowners in Des Moines could construct additional homes or turn outbuildings like garages into guest houses under a zoning change that goes before the City Council Monday.Why it matters: If approved, residential density would increase.Affordable housing options would expand, and it could help those caring for seniors in multi-generational family settings, AARP Iowa state director Brad Anderson tells Axios.Catch up fast: Accessory household units (AHUs) include alley flats and other dwellings that are attached or adjacent to a home.City zoning limits AHUs to specific districts, which are generally located in higher density areas where multi-housing...

