ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Avery William Jezo-Sywulka

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvery William Jezo-Sywulka was born to eternal life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 18. Beloved son of Mary Beth and...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

James Scott Branchford

James Scott Branchford, 79, passed away with his family at his side on Saturday evening, April 2, 2022, due to complications of vascular dementia. He was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Milwaukee to Milton and Bernice Branchford. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jacquie; son Brian; grandchildren Liam James (his namesake), Red, and Kathleen; brother Rob (Michelle); daughter-in-law Cailin. He will also be missed by his sister- and brother-in-law Jeri (Dennis) Trapp, and his nephews Jeff and Doug (Jackie) Trapp.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Randall ‘Randy’ L. Schaefer

Randall “Randy” L. Schaefer of Waukesha died April 11, 2022, at age 66. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Geralda “Jerry” Schaefer; his son Lee Knipfel; nephew Christopher Schaefer; niece Jennifer (James) O’Leary; grand-nieces and nephews, Cyndi and Kenny Schaefer and Ryan, Aidan and Addison O’Leary; sister-in-law Diane Schaefer; and other relatives and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary L. Snyder

Mary L. Snyder (nee Wagner) went home to Jesus on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born May 4, 1939, and was 1 of 12 brothers and sisters. She was married to her husband, Robert, in November 1982. She was the loving mother of Cindy (Val) Salmins; proud grandmother of Andrea Salmins. She was beloved aunt of Jackie King, dear sister of Harriet Leppla, Joan (Ervin) Claas, Bonnie Voeks and Sue Ann Geib; dear sister-in-law of Carol Lindemann, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters Evelyn (Louis) Kalies and Ruth (Edwin) Dickmann; her brothers Eugene (Nellie) Wagner, Richard (Jan) Wagner, Raymond (Nancy) Wagner, James Wagner and Peter Wagner.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bill Witte, 56

Bill Witte, 56, of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly at his home. The family is devastated by this loss. Born on May 20, 1965, to Alvin and Lois Witte, Bill was the youngest of eight children. Bill graduated from Cedarburg High School and remained in the community his entire life. He worked on his family’s farms and then eventually moved on to other occupations over his life journey. His most recent place of employment was Patterson Companies, Inc.
CEDARBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oliver, WI
City
Brookfield, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert A. Sobczak, D.D.S., 68

Robert Allan Sobczak passed with the sunset on March 19, 2022. A diagnosis of pancreatic carcinoma took him away unexpectedly and swiftly from his loving family and friends. He was born March 30, 1953, to parents Lillian (Westphal) and Edwin Sobczak. He grew up in Milwaukee where he met his high school sweetheart. Robert and Marleen were married in 1975.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard William Runkel

Richard W. Runkel (Dick), 76, died December 26, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. Dick graduated from Waukesha South High School, went to WCTC, was in the USAF and a Vietnam War veteran, worked for Portec (Butler Bin) as computer programmer and office manager. After Portec closed down, his good friend Eddie Peters (JC) taught him to drive an 18-wheeler. Dick drove over-the-road and locally. Later he worked for Unisource then for Dayton Freight. He was in his element when he drove the big trucks.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt)

Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt) Maxine A. VanDenBerg (nee Schmidt) entered eternal life on April 6, 2022, at age 86. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Johan. Dear sister of Arthur (Mary) Schmidt, the late Robert (Sindy) Schmidt, the late Benny (the late Delores) Schmidt, the late Roger (Kay) Schmidt, the late Earl (the late Barb) Schmidt and Rose Schmidt. Foster mother of Joann and David. Further remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert ‘Bob’ Riemer, 75

Robert “Bob” Riemer of East Troy, formerly of Thiensville and West Bend, loving husband and father of six children, was welcomed into heaven and the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 75 years old. Bob graduated from Homestead High School in...
EAST TROY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Cross Cemetery
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carol J. Lind

Carol J. Lind entered peacefully into heaven on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the cherished wife of Stanley for 56 years. She was loving mother of Brian, Tammy, Heather (Gregory) Wessel and Christina (Timothy) Holmes; proud Nana of Lena, Aria and Jason. She was also loved by siblings Susan Hiddle and (the late) David Hiddle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bernard ‘Bernie’ Robert Schaefer

Bernard “Bernie” Robert Schaefer, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit. He was born on October 10, 1939, to Bernard and Roseadele (nee Cohoon) Schaefer. Bernie started as a young teen with his father’s business, The Schaefer Organ...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Antoinette ‘Toni’ C. Kugler

April 9, 1940 - April 7, 2022. Antoinette “Toni” C. Kugler of Waupaca, age 81, went home with Jesus on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born in Medford on April 9, 1940, to the late Nick and Ada (Erben) Boden. Toni loved cardinals and watching all the wildlife from her lake home. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
WAUPACA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sheila M. Bauer

Aug. 18, 1941 - April 8, 2022. Sheila M. Bauer (nee Survis), 80, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on August 18, 1941, to the late Forest and...
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dennis R. Yingling

Dennis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his children by his side. Dennis is survived by his daughter Karie (Steve) Eberhardt, son Ryan Yingling and granddaughters Mallory and Amanda. He was also survived by stepdaughter Katie (Ben) Beaird and grandchildren Gavin, Emerson and Logan. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; his parents Marion (nee Cernoch) and Eugene Yingling; his brother Jerry Yingling; and sister Pat Gutzke. In addition, Dennis will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Betty Yingling, brother-in-law Tom Gutzke and Michael (Amanda) Thompson.
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neil E. Thompson

Oct. 15, 1935 - April 11, 2022. Neil E. Thompson was called to our Lord God on the evening of April 11, 2022. He was a native of Wisconsin born on October 15, 1935 to Ellsworth and Roma Thompson. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School in West Allis and continued his education at The University of Wisconsin in Madison. Neil married the love of his life, Barbara (nee Johnson) on March 1, 1958. They were blessed with four sons: Brett (Mary Lou), Bruk (Ann), Brad (Lori), Andy (Christa), and four grandchildren: Gunnar, Tannar, Sydney, and Joshua.
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Simon M. Monreal Sr.

July 5, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Simon M. Monreal Sr. of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in Ennis, Texas, on July 5, 1927, the son of Fernando and Adela (nee Lucio) Monreal. He had worked at Grede Foundry...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marian A. Krieser

Jan. 23, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Marian A. Krieser, 95, formerly of Kewaskum, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. Marian was born on January 23, 1927, in Nenno, the daughter of the late Frank and Emma (nee Breuer) Bruckert. On May 11, 1949, she was united in marriage to Kenneth G. Krieser at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nenno. Kenneth preceded Marian in death on November 25, 2000. Marian worked at Regal Ware in Kewaskum for 38 years. She was an avid Brewers fan.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jamie Lee Ruggles ‘Jamis/Jamie Lee Bugs’

Dec. 19, 1986 - April 4, 2022. Jamie Lee Ruggles, “Jamis/Jamie Lee Bugs,” was born December 19, 1986, and passed unexpectedly on April 5, 2022. She is now safe in the Lord’s arms at the young age of 35, leaving a life full of joy and love. Jamie’s passion in life was her children; she was the ultimate caregiver, always taking on more and happy to feed the world with her love.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marlene Mary Schaefer

Oct. 13, 1935 - April 9, 2022. Marlene Mary Schaefer (nee Backhaus) 86, of Cedarburg passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by her children at Ivy Manor Building 1 of West Bend. Marlene was born in New Fane on October 13, 1935, the daughter of the late George Backhaus...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna Lynn Magnowski

Donna L. Magnowski (Gudex), 65, died peacefully April 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones after an 11-year battle with breast cancer. She was truly a warrior and an inspiration to all who knew her. Born February 24, 1957, in West Bend, she was the youngest child of four and only daughter to Howard Gudex and Lola (Krueger) Patterson.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna Marie Kooi

July 21, 1947 - April 6, 2022. Donna Marie Kooi joined her best friend Jesus in heaven on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born on July 21, 1947, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Vernon and Mattie (Spangler) Chance. On June 15, 1968, she married...
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy