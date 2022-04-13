Arson investigators trying to figure out what caused house fire near Winter Garden

Siplin Road house fire (WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Arson investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire near Winter Garden.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

A home on Siplin Road, off Avalon Road, caught fire early Thursday.

Crews said there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

About half of the house caught fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out at 3:15 a.m.

It is not know if there were any injuries or rescues from the home.

Check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

See a map of the scene below.

Siplin Road house fire (WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group