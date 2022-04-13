ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

Arson investigators trying to figure out what caused house fire near Winter Garden

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Siplin Road house fire (WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Arson investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire near Winter Garden.

A home on Siplin Road, off Avalon Road, caught fire early Thursday.

Crews said there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

About half of the house caught fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out at 3:15 a.m.

It is not know if there were any injuries or rescues from the home.

Siplin Road house fire (WFTV)

