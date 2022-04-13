ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Starts at 3B

Alcantara started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a fielding error in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the...

CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Heads to bench Friday

Rodgers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Rodgers is 2-for-23 with an RBI, a run and 10 strikeouts while starting all six games so far this season, and he'll take a day on the bench to reset Friday. Garrett Hampson will start at the keystone in his place.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Nick Plummer: Called up by Mets

Plummer was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Plummer will provide outfield depth for the Mets while Mark Canha (illness) and Brandon Nimmo (illness) are on the COVID-19 injured list. The 25-year-old Plummer hasn't yet made his major-league debut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Takes loss in relief

Johnson (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Friday against Atlanta after allowing three runs on four hits across two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two. Johnson recorded three holds and didn't give up a run in any of his first three outings of the season, but the wheels came off and he couldn't even finish the eighth inning after entering the game with a 2-2 tie. Johnson tossed 19 of his 28 pitches for strikes, but he simply had a rough day. One bad outing is not going to remove him from his high-leverage role, though, especially since he's posted an ERA below the 3.25 mark in each of his last two seasons.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

MLB Prospect Watch: Astros' gamble on shortstop Jeremy Peña as Carlos Correa's successor paying off

Entering the offseason, the biggest question facing the Houston Astros was what they would do with the shortstop position. We know now that the Astros didn't re-sign Carlos Correa, who departed through free agency with the third-most appearances at shortstop in franchise history. They didn't sign Trevor Story or Javier Báez, or trade for anyone of note, either. The Astros instead signed Niko Goodrum, a non-tender victim in Detroit, to serve as an insurance policy in case top prospect Jeremy Peña proved to be unfit for the job in spring following an injury-shortened 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Absence not injury related

Senzel's absence from the lineup Thursday is not related to injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Senzel collided with Tommy Pham in the outfield and has been out the lineup for each of the last games. However, the Reds have not announced an injury and manager David Bell confirmed that Senzel's absence is not related to a health issue. Jake Fraley will draw the start in center field Thursday in Senzel's absence, while Colin Moran will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench

Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies. Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Thursday

Dickerson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Even though right-hander Brandon Woodruff is on the mound for the Brewers on Thursday, Dickerson will take a seat after going 1-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts in his first two appearances of the season. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Contract selected by Phillies

Bellatti's contract was selected by the Phillies on Thursday. The 30-year-old righty owns a 3.71 ERA in 26.2 career major-league innings, though his 19.3 percent strikeout rate and 10.5 percent walk rate suggest that number is due to rise. He'll fill a low-leverage role for the Phillies for now after Connor Brogdon and Damon Jones were optioned Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
