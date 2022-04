The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is hosting an open house recruitment event on Friday in hopes of filling several roles that are currently available. From 2 to 6 p.m., job seekers can head to the Sheriff’s Department Administration Building to discuss open positions, learn more about careers in different departments and meet staff personnel. At this time, SDSO is looking to hire cadets, vocational nurses, dispatchers and a senior fingerprint examiner.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO