Brooklyn, NY

NYPD name person of interest in subway shooting that injured 29

By Staff
ksgf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York City Police Department announced a person of interest in connection with the Tuesday morning subway shooting in Brooklyn, with investigators saying they are looking for Frank James. The NYPD released a photo of the person, asking the public to call NYPD Crime Stoppers with information, video or photos...

