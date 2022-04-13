E15 to be available all summer in effort to combat high gas prices

Anger over high gas prices has spurred lawmakers in Sacramento to come up with some way to ease the burden. A new proposal that’s gaining traction comes from a coalition of Democrats who want to give every taxpayer a $400 check. Plus, as Oceanside transforms from its “Ocean-slime” image, residents say gentrification is killing the last affordable coastal city in San Diego County. And, a special tribute concert for Ukraine at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park, a Spanish-language translation of the Messiah and plenty more in this week’s weekend arts preview.

