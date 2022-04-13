New York State ranks as No. 2 greenest state
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Having a green thumb might have more of an impact on your wallet than it seems at first glance. Our environmental and financial needs are the same in many areas: providing ourselves with clean drinking water and healthy food, for example. We also spend money through our own consumption and taxes in support of environmental security.
On top of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the United States also had the third costliest year on record for natural disasters, with damages adding up to $343 billion . While some disasters are completely unavoidable, others are made a whole degree worse by humans. For example, one big factor in the high amount of hurricanes in recent years has been unusually warm Atlantic waters. It’s possible that living more sustainably and using greener energy sources could prevent us from having such a bad hurricane season in the future- and saving a lot of money on repairs as a result.
We should all strive to do our part and save the world for future generations. To highlight the greenest states and call out those doing a poor job in caring for the environment, WalletHub compared each of the 50 states on 25 key metrics .
New York State, according to the study, actually had a greener thumb across the board than most other states in 2021. The Empire State ranked third overall for environmental quality, leading it to a second-place finish in a ranking of the nation's most environmentally-friendly states. The state was outpaced only by its easterly neighbor- Vermont.
Most environmentally-friendly states
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Environmental Quality
|Eco-Friendly Behaviors
|Climate-Change Contributions
|1
|Vermont
|79.77
|2
|1
|30
|2
|New York
|77.53
|3
|9
|8
|3
|Hawaii
|75.86
|1
|11
|15
|4
|Maryland
|75.53
|9
|4
|7
|5
|California
|75.49
|18
|3
|6
|6
|Massachusetts
|72.36
|8
|16
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|72.27
|4
|8
|19
|8
|Connecticut
|71.26
|12
|12
|1
|9
|South Dakota
|69.81
|7
|22
|11
|10
|Maine
|69.69
|10
|5
|25
|11
|New Hampshire
|68.82
|5
|34
|3
|12
|Colorado
|68.50
|11
|7
|23
|13
|Michigan
|67.58
|6
|25
|18
|14
|Rhode Island
|66.92
|20
|21
|4
|15
|Washington
|66.35
|17
|6
|22
|16
|Oregon
|66.17
|33
|2
|38
|17
|Wisconsin
|63.73
|35
|13
|16
|18
|Virginia
|63.60
|14
|18
|21
|19
|North Carolina
|63.45
|31
|23
|12
|20
|Delaware
|62.56
|26
|27
|13
|21
|Nevada
|62.51
|45
|10
|9
|22
|Montana
|60.89
|24
|24
|26
|23
|Illinois
|60.45
|22
|19
|29
|24
|Pennsylvania
|59.92
|19
|14
|37
|25
|New Jersey
|59.25
|47
|20
|5
|26
|Idaho
|58.83
|39
|31
|10
|27
|South Carolina
|58.81
|28
|39
|17
|28
|Nebraska
|57.69
|16
|37
|27
|29
|Utah
|57.68
|36
|15
|34
|30
|Ohio
|57.43
|29
|35
|24
|31
|Iowa
|56.45
|21
|17
|42
|32
|Missouri
|55.85
|23
|33
|36
|33
|Georgia
|55.32
|30
|43
|20
|34
|Tennessee
|54.21
|37
|44
|14
|35
|Kansas
|53.33
|40
|30
|35
|36
|Arizona
|52.38
|44
|29
|32
|37
|New Mexico
|52.27
|46
|26
|28
|38
|Arkansas
|52.12
|13
|46
|33
|39
|Indiana
|51.83
|34
|36
|41
|40
|Florida
|51.76
|25
|41
|39
|41
|Texas
|50.72
|41
|28
|40
|42
|Oklahoma
|46.36
|42
|38
|43
|43
|Alaska
|44.89
|49
|40
|31
|44
|Wyoming
|43.22
|32
|42
|46
|45
|Kentucky
|42.41
|27
|47
|45
|46
|North Dakota
|40.52
|15
|32
|49
|47
|Alabama
|39.19
|38
|45
|47
|48
|Mississippi
|34.62
|50
|49
|44
|49
|Louisiana
|29.67
|43
|50
|48
|50
|West Virginia
|20.65
|48
|48
|50
Here is how New York State ranked against other states:
- No. 12 – Air Quality
- No. 5 – Soil Quality
- No. 14 – Water Quality
- No. 13 – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita
- No. 19 – % of Renewable Energy Consumption
- No. 3 – Energy Consumption per Capita
- No. 1 – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita
