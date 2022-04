Runaway June took to their social media channels to introduce their new bandmate, Stevie Woodward. Woodward joins Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne as part of the trio. “Y’all welcome Stevie… we can’t wait until y’all fall in love with her as much as we have!! It’s been so hard to keep it a secret, but we can’t wait to share the music we’ve been working on!!! Get ready for some harmonies and dueling solos!!! We’ll see you on the road soon!!!!

