GILT have announced details of a new EP, Conceit, and shared the powerful Amethyst. Due out on May 6 via Smartpunk Records, the duo's upcoming record consists of five songs all tackling the topic of grief, with vocalist Ash Stixx explaining: “We’ve spent a lot of time as an emo band talking about grieving and addressing pain, but Conceit is the first material we’ve made since my father passed, and there’s simply no way for it to not be about that in almost every regard because it affects every part of my life.

MUSIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO