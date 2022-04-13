ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGWmx_0f7p7O0J00

President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled.

He insisted Tuesday the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.

Russian troops have been thwarted in their push toward Ukraine’s capital and are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region.

Ukraine said Tuesday it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops there. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AOL Corp

Philosopher known as 'Putin's brain' says Russia needs to escalate Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The ultranationalist Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, commonly referred to as “Putin’s brain” for his influence within the Kremlin, said earlier this week that the Russian military retreat from Kyiv was a “temporary situation” and predicted that after a regrouping, a broader campaign across Ukraine could commence again.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’

Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy