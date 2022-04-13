ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine's children have fled homes

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bN5MC_0f7p7N7a00

The U.N. children's agency says nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion. And UNICEF says the United Nations has verified that 142 children have been killed, though the numbers is almost certainly much higher.

UNICEF’s emergency programs director told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that having 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is “quite incredible.”

Manuel Fontaine said it was something he had not before seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

Comments / 0

Related
North Country Public Radio

The 1.5 million children who fled Ukraine are at risk of human trafficking

The more than 1.5 million children who have fled conflict-hit Ukraine since Russia invaded last month are at higher risk of falling victim to human trafficking, the group UNICEF warned. "The war in Ukraine is leading to massive displacement and refugee flows – conditions that could lead to a significant...
ADVOCACY
WTVF

UN says number of people who have fled Ukraine up to 3.5 million

The U.N. says 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, marking Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II. Poland has taken in the lion’s share of refugees with more than 2.1 million, followed by Romania with more than 540,000 and Moldova with more than 367,000.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Unicef#Un#U N#Ukrainian#The United Nations#The U N Security Council
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
AOL Corp

Philosopher known as 'Putin's brain' says Russia needs to escalate Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The ultranationalist Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, commonly referred to as “Putin’s brain” for his influence within the Kremlin, said earlier this week that the Russian military retreat from Kyiv was a “temporary situation” and predicted that after a regrouping, a broader campaign across Ukraine could commence again.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’

Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy