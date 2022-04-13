ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Consumers Are Ready to Spend for Summer Fun, Says New Study From Bread Financial

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

As consumers get back to the office amid persisting COVID variants, survey findings say they’re also ready to get out and about for some fun.

According to new consumer survey research conducted by Bread Financial, the tech-forward financial services company that provides payment, lending, and savings solutions, 43 percent of consumers plan to spend money on outdoor recreational activities while compared to last year 59 percent plan to spend more money on domestic travel and 62 percent said they would spend more on international travel.

More from WWD

After domestic and international travel, consumers reported they planned to spend more money this summer on concerts (55 percent), weddings and other large gatherings (52 percent), outdoor recreational activities (51 percent), and sporting events (50 percent).

Notably, as consumers plan outings for Spring and Summer months, 56 percent also said they plan to spend money on clothing.

With all of this planned spending, consumers revealed they plan to use everything from credit and crypto to buy now, pay later (BNPL) options to fund activities. A majority of respondents plan to use cash and debit (69 percent) and credit (50 percent) with 38 percent planning to use other forms of payment including BNPL, installments, cash back or rewards points, or cryptocurrency to pay for upcoming activities.

Particularly for Gen Z and Millennial consumers, survey findings indicated financing at check-out would drive more spring and summer activities. In fact, 55 percent of respondents reported they would do more activities like traveling, going to concerts and attending sporting events if BNPL were offered — the sentiment was higher for Gen Z at 65 percent and 70 percent for Millennials.

“Our survey uncovered a strong desire from consumers for choice in their payment options, from credit cards and reward points to buy now, pay later and installment lending, as they get back to engaging and spending on fun activities and experiences,” said Val Greer, chief commercial officer at Bread Financial. “Consumers want to be able to fund that long-awaited cross-country trip or destination wedding or night out at the ballpark without having to wait for the ability to pay for it all upfront.”

Still, the study found that affording travel costs up-front remains a challenge for most consumers and 27 percent of respondents said they have already turned down an upcoming summer activity because they couldn’t afford it. Younger generations that are determined to get out for travel said they would be willing to get a little creative to afford a trip. For two in five Millennials and Gen Z respondents, this includes being willing to pick up side gigs — like working for Uber or Doordash — in vacation destinations to offset costs, while another 30 percent of Millennials and 24 percent of Gen Z said they are ready to take on providing labor to worksites like farms and ranches.

Meanwhile, to provide consumers with access to more financial flexibility that will help to “unlock new opportunities and [allow consumers to] live their best lives,” Bread Financial has announced a new Bread Cashback credit card with American Express .

“When we rebranded to Bread Financial in March, we made a promise to our customers to focus on delivering innovative payment, lending and saving solutions they need at each and every stage of their financial journeys,” Greer said. “The launch of the new Bread Cashback American Express Card demonstrates we are delivering on this promise, offering consumers more purchase choice, access and flexibility to buy the way they want — with the ability to earn cash back while they do it.”

The card offers users 2 percent cash back with no reward caps and no categories to manage along with no annual fees or foreign transaction fees. The card members will also have access to premium American Express offers and benefits.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Bread Financial to offer their customers a new leading cash back product backed by the American Express Network with compelling value, rewards, and services,” said Will Stredwick, senior vice president and general manager, global network services at American Express. “This partnership expands and extends the backing of the American Express network to more people, providing important card protections, offers and access they expect from American Express.”

The Bread Cashback American Express card will join Bread Financial’s existing suite of personalized solutions including Bread Pay, the company’s BNPL solution, and Bread Savings. By adding the American Express card, the company aims to give consumers at every stage of financials the access to solutions that fit their personal payment and savings needs.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Amex Trendex Highlights Increased Willingness to Address Climate Change

KPMG Consumer Metaverse Study Indicates Enormous Potential and Enthusiasm

Winnie Harlow and 100.co Discuss Cofounding Cay Skin With AI Technology

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
WWD

Gabrielle Union’s New Baby Line, Bendet’s Wallpaper, Azria Sued

Click here to read the full article. UNION’S NEW BABY: Proudly, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s anticipated baby care line is now available. The line was inspired by the couple’s three-year-old daughter Kaavia James, as well as other babies with darker skin tones, which baby brands have not particularly focused on in the past. Proudly is the first accessibly priced baby care line with its products codesigned by dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, who is also one of the three sisters behind the skin care line Karité.More from WWDZoe Buckman Parties With Stacey Bendet, Eric Rutherford, Jennifer GreyAlice + Olivia RTW Spring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Fast Retailing Targets Aggressive Store Opening Plan, U.S. Growth

Click here to read the full article. TOKYO — Tadashi Yanai isn’t giving up on his ambitions to be the biggest apparel retailer in the world. Speaking at a press briefing here on Thursday after his Fast Retailing group reported higher profits and sales for the first half of the fiscal year, Yanai, the group’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the retailer will significantly step up store openings, aiming for 400 to 500 new stores a year globally in the near future.More from WWDInside The Uniqlo Rivoli Flagship StoreJ.W. Anderson's Uniqlo CollaborationJ Brand, Comptoir des Cotonniers Collaboration “We aim to...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winnie Harlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financials#The Bread#American Express Card#Covid#Bread Financial#Bnpl
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy