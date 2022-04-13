Consumers Energy Prepared for Severe Thunderstorms

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulating small hail may make travel difficult on roadways. Target Area: Canadian; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Oklahoma City, or near Woodlawn Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and accumulating small hail. SOURCE...The public reported quarter size hail near Mustang. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Piedmont, Nichols Hills, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CANADIAN COUNTY, OK ・ 29 DAYS AGO