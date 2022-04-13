Consumers Energy Prepared for Severe Thunderstorms

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Jackson; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottonwood to 9 miles south of Chipley, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chipley, Graceville, Marianna, Bradford, Malone, Cottondale, Alford, Wausau, Campbellton, Richter Crossroads, Jacobs, Smyrna, Bahoma, Sylvania, Ellaville, Brock Crossroad, Jacob City, Chipley Municipal Airport, Orange Hill and Kynesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
