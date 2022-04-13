ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Consumers Energy Prepared for Severe Thunderstorms

By News Desk
wsgw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(source: Consumers Energy) Consumers Energy is preparing for a line of severe thunderstorms that is expected to hit the south, southwest, mid-Michigan and lakeshore regions of the state starting Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Some of these storms may include heavy rain and winds in excess of 60 mph. High...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

