Richmond, VA

Community hospital donates thousands to Fox Elementary teachers

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A community hospital donated $5,000 to William Fox Elementary teachers Tuesday.

The HCA Virginia’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital had hopes that the donation would go towards helping teachers replenish school supplies after the tragic fire that destroyed much of the building .

“As community partners, both Retreat and Fox are invested in the vibrancy, health, and wellbeing of our residents,” said Beth Matish, CEO of Retreat Doctors’ Hospital.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute $5,000 to Fox Elementary School teachers as they try to recover, build, and grow from such a heartbreak. Thank you, Principal Jacobs and everyone at Richmond Public Schools, for everything you are doing for our community.”

The Fox Elementary students are currently attending in-person learning temporarily at First Baptist Church.

The Richmond School Board estimated that $20 million will be needed to rebuild Fox.

