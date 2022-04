The Georgia House of Representatives reconvened for Legislative Day 28, otherwise known as Crossover Day, on Tuesday. Crossover Day is always one of the longest days of the entire session as it is the last day for legislation to pass out of its chamber of origin and still be eligible to become law this year. In preparation, we dedicated the day before as a committee work day to ensure that legislation had ample opportunity to be considered ahead of this deadline. During Crossover Day, we spent the entire day in the House Chamber debating and voting on legislation, and we passed almost 60 bills and resolutions by the time we adjourned around 11 p.m.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO