While everyone else at the luxury resort in Mexico was lying on the postcard-worthy beach, Chelsea, 37, was scouring it. She spent her days looking for the plastic rings which hold beer cans together, picking them off the sand and putting them in the bin, and spent her nights worrying about how many others were still out there. 'My anxiety is greatly exacerbated by anything that isn’t "eco-conscious",' she says. ‘If I see a bunch of plastic water bottles in a bin, my anxiety spikes. A mattress in a dumpster, I’m thinking about it.'

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO