Denzel Curry occupies a unique space within the musical sphere. Despite his musical roots remaining solidly in hip-hop, the rock world has offered to take him under its wing, even though his sound is mostly oceans away from the realm of riffs. He’s labelmates with Korn and Rise Against, he’s worked with Ghostemane and YUNGBLUD, and he unveiled a raspy, growling style of rapping on one of the most left-of-field tracks (Bad Luck) on last year’s DC Dark Nights Death Metal soundtrack, largely populated by rock and metal’s biggest stars.

MUSIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO