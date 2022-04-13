Edmunds: 2022 Subaru BRZ vs. 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

In recent months, we've seen exhaust manufacturing company MagnaFlow reveal a number of new products for some of the hottest automotive offerings on the market. These have included systems for the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, the highly popular Toyota GR Supra, and more of the most exciting cars around. But now the company has seen interest in less novel sports cars surge. Sometimes, a car only becomes affordable to modify once its used value drops past a certain point. In other cases, a car can be rarely modified due to its lack of popularity. Whatever the reason, MagnaFlow realizes that not everyone is working on the latest releases and has now expanded its NEO Series exhaust offerings to include some enthusiast cars that were formerly ignored.

CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO