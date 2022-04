Lorraine Kelly has opened up about a struggle she's facing right now - and it appears she isn't alone! Read her exclusive HELLO! diary below for the latest... So who is having trouble sleeping right now? I'm not sure if it's the change in the weather or just being anxious about what's going on in the world, but I am finding it really hard to get off to sleep and then find myself waking up during the night.

CELL PHONES ・ 22 DAYS AGO