KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas reacts to violence in the city

Following a series of separate homicides on Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media to express his concern over the violence.

"Late last evening, the City experienced its fourth homicide from separate incidents in the span of 24 hours," he said in a post. "Enforcement is vital, but it is also clear that investment through youth mental health and reducing the volume of illegally trafficked and obtained weapons needs our focus."

A student at Northeast Middle School died after being stabbed by another student, a woman died in a shooting near Hardesty Avenue and a man died in another shooting Tuesday evening.

As of early Wednesday morning, the city had also already seen another shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

"My office received from Children's Mercy a plan for how we can expand youth mental health and trauma response services in Kansas City," the mayor said in another post. "We hope to fully fund that request through the American Rescue Plan."

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.