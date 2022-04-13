ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas reacts to violence in the city

By Casey Murray
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135sKS_0f7p2uuq00

Following a series of separate homicides on Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media to express his concern over the violence.

"Late last evening, the City experienced its fourth homicide from separate incidents in the span of 24 hours," he said in a post. "Enforcement is vital, but it is also clear that investment through youth mental health and reducing the volume of illegally trafficked and obtained weapons needs our focus."

A student at Northeast Middle School died after being stabbed by another student, a woman died in a shooting near Hardesty Avenue and a man died in another shooting Tuesday evening.

As of early Wednesday morning, the city had also already seen another shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

"My office received from Children's Mercy a plan for how we can expand youth mental health and trauma response services in Kansas City," the mayor said in another post. "We hope to fully fund that request through the American Rescue Plan."

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Shooting#Mental Health#Northeast Middle School#Children#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy