Pa. lawmakers to vote on bill that eliminates drop boxes

By Janel Knight, Lauren Rude
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Senators are set to vote on Wednesday, April 13, on a series of election-related bills, including one that would eliminate drop boxes, which is something Democrats pushed for back in 2020.

Drop boxes are meant to give voters another way of returning their mail-in ballot, but Republicans claim they are not secure.

Senate Bill 1200 would require mail-in ballots that are not returned in the mail to be returned only to the county board of elections office. They claim that, since drop boxes were introduced in 2020, there have been numerous examples of misuse.

Democrats, however, like the drop boxes. They pushed for them in the courts when a number of issues with mail-in ballots were under review.

A record number of people voted by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the months leading up to the election, former President Donald Trump frequently criticized mail-in ballots. In November 2020, an overwhelming amount of Democrats in Pennsylvania voted by mail.

Trump trashes McSwain, encourages Corman in Pa. GOP Governor’s race

The Pennsylvania Senate is set to be in session at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Tracy L.B.R
3d ago

Good ! If people can stand in a line to get shots , then they can stand in line to Vote ! AND it should REQUIRE an ID just like when you DONATE blood to help save lives. 🤷🏻‍♀️ where’s the common sense here ?

