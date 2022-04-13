ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York subway attack ‘person of interest’ was in Harrisburg, Philadelphia: reports

By Janet Pickel
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man police have identified as a person of interest in an attack on a New York subway on Tuesday has connections to Pennsylvania. A 62-year-old man, Frank R. James, is being called a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that injured more than 20 people, 10 of them...

PennLive.com

