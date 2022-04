This year’s Stormont election will “decide the future direction for Northern Ireland”, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.The DUP and Sinn Fein will be vying to become the biggest party in the Assembly following May’s poll.Whichever party secures the most MLAs will be entitled to nominate a first minister.However with the Executive currently unable to fully function following the resignation of Paul Givan as first minister over the Brexit protocol, it is unclear whether the DUP will agree to nominate ministers after the election.Sir Jeffrey has claimed Sinn Fein’s aim is to secure a border poll, while he wants to see...

ELECTIONS ・ 26 DAYS AGO