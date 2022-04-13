Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound After Fire Breaks Out in House in Gresham

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A separated couple was found dead in an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown Sunday night. Police arrived on scene for a well-being check around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue. Officers found 61-year-old Sheila Banks with a gunshot wound to the head. Ocie Banks Sr.,79, had injuries to his face. Neighbors said Sheila and Ocie Banks were separated. Sheila lived in the Uptown apartment, while Ocie lived in BerwynAccording to neighbors, Sheila Banks had people over for a gathering on Friday night.Gretta Carter, who has lived in the building for 12 years, said most neighbors...
Comments / 0