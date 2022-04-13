Possible tornadoes reported in Williamson and Bell counties

Two possible tornadoes were reported Tuesday night in the Williamson County communities of Florence and Jarrell.

In 1997, Jarrell was devastated by a catastrophic F-5 tornado. But last night's twisters were not nearly that big.

The extent of damage, if any, will become more clear today.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn gives update on Salado tornado. Posted by Bell County, Texas on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

One of the tornadoes was close to crossing I-35 so the Williamson County deputies closed the interstate until the danger passed.

There is a lot of tornado damage in the Bell County community of Salado, about ten miles northeast of Jarrell.

TDEM field response personnel are on the ground supporting local officials in communities impacted by tornados, large... Posted by Texas Division of Emergency Management on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

It's possible Salado may have been hit by one of the Williamson County tornadoes. That, too, will be determined by the National Weather Service in the next day or two.

The damage in Salado is substantial with flattened buildings, downed power lines and uprooted trees. Nearly two dozen people were hurt in Bell County. About half of them needed to go to the hospital and one of those is reported to be in critical condition.

