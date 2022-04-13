ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Homeless Moved Ahead Of Padres Opening Day

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeless advocates say this happens every year and...

kpic

Salem business owners voice frustration around moving homeless camps

SALEM, Ore. — Business owners in Salem are voicing frustration, saying the city continues to move around homeless camps with sweeps, adding they feel not enough is done to address the problem. Salem City Councilors said they are trying to increase efforts to address homelessness by getting people into...
SALEM, OR
Wave 3

Louisville homeless will soon move to safe outdoor space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville is planning to open its own outdoor homeless camp by the end of March, where people who are unable to find housing will be able to stay in tents and receive food and other services on a temporary basis. Metro leaders visited...
LOUISVILLE, KY

