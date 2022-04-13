ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Teen student charged with sexual assault, attempted murder in alleged attack on his teacher

By Caitlin Lilly, Gray News staff
WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A judge on Tuesday set a competency hearing for a student accused of sexual assault and attempted murder of a Las Vegas teacher. The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, KVVU reported. According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson,...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Iowa teens who allegedly beat Spanish teacher to death with baseball bat charged with murder

A pair of Iowa teenagers allegedly beat their 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a bat, according to police. Court documents released on Tuesday detailed the murder and suspects. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16 years old, are accused of killing Nohema Graber, 66. Ms Graber taught them Spanish at Fairfield High School, approximately 95 miles southwest of Des Moines. Both teens are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. Fox News reports that the woman's body was found buried under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and some railroad ties at a local park the day after she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
americanmilitarynews.com

Father shoots intruder who broke into his 2-year-old’s bedroom

A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Attempted Murder#Robbery#Kvvu#Eldorado High School#Sexual Assault Section
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Big Country 96.9

Rumford Teen is Charged with Allegedly Stabbing his Grandmother

A Rumford 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his grandmother multiple times. The Oxford County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call just before 1:00 Thursday morning from a woman who said she had been stabbed by her grandson, who was believed to still be in the home. Rumford Police, Fire-Rescue, and MedCare Ambulance responded to the woman's Andover Road residence and determined that the woman had sustained multiple non-life-threatening knife wounds. She was transported to the Rumford Hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive the attack.
WECT

Three people in jail following drug bust in Brunswick County

Thermo Fisher Scientific, PPD’s clinical research business, is seeking new office space in Wilmington and exploring opportunities to sell its current downtown property. The Town of Carolina Beach owns Freeman Park...finally!. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The cost to buy Freeman Park was set at $7 million dollars in...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say

A shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, has left multiple people injured, police said.Authorities said the shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre, a one storey indoor mall.“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”The State reports Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly saying multiple people have been shot, but there are no fatalities reported.Eight people have been taken for medical treatment, but it’s not certain how many of those people were shot. Some might have...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy