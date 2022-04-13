ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

1 driver seriously injured in 7-vehicle, 16-person crash on Alligator Alley

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne driver was seriously injured in a crash involving seven vehicles and 16 different people on Alligator Alley in Collier County Tuesday afternoon. A tractor-trailer driven by a 33-year-old man from Riverview was traveling west in the right lane of I-75, approaching...

